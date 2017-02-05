AudioControl Introduces the AC-LGD Signal Stabilizer for OEM Automotive Audio System Upgrades

SEATTLE, WA (02.06.2017) – AudioControl has unveiled the AC-LGD load generating device and signal stabilizer—an OEM interface solution engineered for vehicles using factory class D amplification.

An increasing number of factory automotive sound systems utilize Class D amplifier technology, which can mute, distort or emit damaging frequencies to aftermarket audio equipment once the factory speakers have been removed. AudioControl engineers have created an interface solution by carefully selecting premium-grade resistors and a Zobel Network to generate the required resistance, stabilizing the signal and making it compatible with aftermarket components such as AudioControl processors and amplifiers.

The AC LGDs come in pairs and can be easily connected to AudioControl or other factory system upgrade products using the supplied pre-wired connectors. Each LGD pair comes with standard wire colors for front and rear connections.

The AC LGD is available now from AudioControl with an MSRP of $39.95.

Visit audiocontrol.com for more.

