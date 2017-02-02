PowerBass Thanks All Who Stopped by the Booth at CES

ONTARIO CA (02.03.2017) – PowerBass had a terrific CES 2017.

“PowerBass would like to thank everyone that stopped by the booth at this year’s CES show in Fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada!” stated Erik Harbour, PowerBass Marketing Director.

PowerBass rocked the Las Vegas convention center at this year’s CES show and started it all by hosting their entire rep network for a national sales meeting held at the Orleans Hotel and Casino. That meeting was then followed with a strong showing on the LVCC North Hall floor for 4 jam-packed days.. Over 30 new PoerBass products were showcased for 2017.

The Chris Kyle Foundation’s Arctic Frog Jeep, loaded with PowerBass gear, was front and center in the PowerBass North Hall booth and drew a crowd throughout the show.

Continuing, Harbour commented, “The show was a huge success! PowerBass customers, new and old. could feel the energy in the booth. The entire PowerBass team was in full force to show customers all of the new and exciting programs and offerings.”

If you missed the show don’t worry as PowerBass has you covered. Stay tuned for a full 360 degree tour of the booth just like you were at the show, but for now enjoy this short clip. CLICK HERE or the photo above. Be sure to contact your PowerBass dealer, or representative for more info on all of the great new things coming from PowerBass for PowerSports, Mobile, and Marine.

Click above to view the video on this page.

Visit www.powerbassusa.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

