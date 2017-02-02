IASCA Announces Awards in Memory of Darrell Bell and Harold Jaffe at SBN 2017

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (02.03.2017) – For 30 years, IASCA and the Spring Break Nationals have awarded members and industry proponents that have had a great and positive influence in our industry. “These awards were presented in honor of our colleagues that have passed away, some, too early in life. It’s our way to show homage and recognize those that had the passion and performance this industry thrives on” said IASCA and SBN principal Paul Papadeas.

The Darrell Bell Award (formerly the Bruce Terrell Award) in the early years of IASCA, Darrell was a valued employee and event coordinator for the association. His award will go to the company or individual that is a driving force in our industry.

Secondly, in the name of Harold Jaffe, an award will be presented to the company or individual that significantly influences IASCA operations. Jaffe was a principal of a Pacific NW mobile electronics Rep Firm and was a strong supporter of IASCA especially in its formative years.

“We are proud to announce these awards” cites Papadeas “Harold had a great sense of humor and was perhaps the best Judge’s trainer in IASCA history”. Darrell was a sweetheart and had influenced everyone he met in a most positive way.”

The 31st Spring Break Nationals will be held at the Daytona International Speedway March 24-26, 2017.

To find out more about SBN’s move to the Speedway or for exhibitor information, visit www.springbreaknationals.com or call IASCA at 386 767 3030.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

