AudioControl Promotes Chris Bennett to National Sales Director – Mobile Audio

SEATTLE, WA (02.03.2017) – AudioControl has promoted Chris Bennett to National Sales Director – Mobile Audio. Bennett’s expanded role will enable him to oversee the North American sales channel as increased demand for the company’s best-in-class OEM interface solutions and DSP-powered processors and amplifiers has resulted in significant growth for the AudioControl brand.

AudioControl’s continued success in the aftermarket car audio category can be attributed to innovations that directly address consumer demand, such as OEM upgrade solutions and DSP calibration capability, enabling dealers to give their customers superior sound—even in cars where changing the factory radio is prohibitive. “Our engineers have created solutions such as our proprietary patented AccuBASS circuit, our MILC level-matching technology and our GTO signal sensing circuit that help installers overcome OEM integration hurdles to deliver the finest possible sound to their customers,” explained AudioControl CEO Alex Camara. “These advances have led to significant growth for the AudioControl brand and we are confident that Chris and our team will continue to push forward on our exciting and innovative product and sales strategy in mobile audio with great success.”

At the 2017 CES show in Las Vegas, AudioControl unveiled two new 6-channel amplifiers, the LC-6.1200 and the D-6.1200, featuring high-current output and a solid one-piece aluminum chassis. Both amplifiers deliver 125 watts into 4 ohms/200 watts into 2 ohms and 400 watts bridged into 4 ohms. Each pair of channels is bridgeable, giving installers unprecedented flexibility from a single amplifier. The flagship D-6.1200 adds advanced DSP functionality for precise fine-tuning. Both AudioControl 6.1200 models are the first automotive amplifiers to offer 8 summable speaker-level inputs, eliminating the need for clunky external adapters and making OEM integration possible even for the most complex factory systems. Innovations such as input summing have 12-volt installers worldwide turning to AudioControl as their premium aftermarket car audio solutions provider. All AudioControl automotive amplifiers are designed and assembled in the USA from components sourced globally and come with a 5-year warranty.

“I am excited to be part of the AudioControl team, focused on pushing ahead with a forward-looking mobile audio growth plan as the company’s National Sales Director,” commented Chris Bennett. “We offer solutions that enable our dealers to be creative in their system designs and differentiate themselves from competitors with superior products that transform the entertainment experience in todays’ car audio systems.”

