Rydeen Mobile Electronics Hires Mike Northup as Director of Sales and Marketing

TORRANCE, CA (02.02.2017) – Rydeen North America of Torrance, California appoints Mike Northup as Director of Sales and Marketing for the Rydeen Mobile Electronics division. As an industry veteran of the automotive aftermarket Northup looks to build on Rydeen’s experience and innovation in the mobile electronic safety products category.

“It is truly an honor to be appointed by Rydeen Mobile, maker of some of the best safety products in the world as Director of Sales and Marketing. There are many new opportunities in markets, products and marketing activities that will create new potential for growth,” commented Mike Northup.

Northup has experience in the mobile electronics aftermarket for more than 35 years with brands such as Yamaha Car Audio and Auto Page Vehicle Security and Remote Start systems.

Contact Mike at mike@rydeenmobile.com or 310-787-7880.

Visit rydeenmobile.com for more.

