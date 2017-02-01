PAC Announces Release of AmpPRO

CLEARWATER, FL (02.02.2017) – PAC, a power brand of AAMP Global, today introduces a new line of advanced amplifier interface products that allow you to improve the audio performance of a vehicle by enabling an installation of upgraded amplifiers in data-bus controlled amplified sound systems. With AmpPRO, there is now a simplified solution to enhance and personalize a vehicle’s audio performance while keeping an original factory radio’s fit, finish and features.

PAC’s new AmpPRO line offers a full suite of features that provide seamless integration of new aftermarket amplifiers with a vehicle’s factory radio and speakers by easily installing the AmpPRO module and harness between the vehicle’s head unit and amplifier. The AmpPRO line retains the vehicle’s original factory audio features, while allowing a better audio performance from high quality aftermarket amplifiers. It eliminates the need for summing devices and audio correcting devices, making aftermarket amp installation a much faster and less complicated process – saving the installer a lot of time!

A TOSLink optical adapter, APA-TOS1, is an available option to provide a pure digital output for an aftermarket amplifier installation with AmpPRO.

AmpPRO Available Offerings

Three offerings are now available with additional offerings coming soon. AmpPRO has a suggested retail price of $299.95 and a minimum advertised price of $249.99. Each AmpPRO box includes the AmpPRO module, harness and bass knob.

AP4-CH21 for select 2007 – 2017 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM vehicles

AP4-CH41 for select 2013 – 2017 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM vehicles

AP4-FD21 for select 2013 – 2017 Ford vehicles with 8.4” radio and Sony system

To see additional application information, check out the AmpPRO site.

