DOW Sets Sony Car Audio Product Session in Atlanta – February 9

TAMPA, FL (02.02.2017) -The appearance of Sony’s new XAVAX100 has been exciting news in the marketplace. This new 6.4” media receiver, featuring both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, will be featured at the upcoming DOW product training in Atlanta at the Hyatt Place on Thursday, February 9th. Kris Bulla, Sony National Product Trainer, will conduct the highly informative session.

An overview of the XAVAX100 and 2017 Sony line, along with sales tips and installation techniques, will benefit dealers attending the session hosted by DOW Electronics.

“This product session will expose both new and existing dealers, served by DOW’s southeastern territory, to the exciting Sony Car Audio line-up for 2017. We will provide information on key features plus present both sales and installation tips to all attendees,” Bulla stated.

“In addition to the great information DOW will offer retailers some great deals for attending,” commented DOW’s Mike Barcia. “We are very excited to be hosting the Sony training in Atlanta. Over the past few months we’ve had great success bringing a number of Sony trainings to retailers in the western part of DOW’s territory. We look forward to continuing this success with our upcoming training in Atlanta. We invite all retailers to come out and experience the new Sony products.”

Sony specials and raffle will be an additional incentive for dealers to attend. The meeting will be from 7-9 PM with dinner at 6:30.

For more info, call 800-627-2900 or visit dowelectronics.com. To learn more about Sony’s XAVAX100, click here.

