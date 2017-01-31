Sick Car Audio Kicked Off the Season with Boomin’ Audio

SAN BERNARDINO, CA (02.01.2017) – Sick Car Audio got the 2017 sound-off season off to an early start with a Boomin’ Audio event at the company’s San Bernardino location on Saturday, January 21st. Jeffery Fernandez was on site and conducted the 2X dB Drag and dB Drag Bass Race event.

Sick Car Audio’s Tino Basso stated to 12voltnews.com, “We had a super event to kick off the season. The Boomin’ Audio event generated a lot of attention for our store and that translates into sales. We hosted events last year are planning to host a Boomin’ Audio event every couple of months this year.”

Fernandez related, “There were 35 entries at the event and 10 new competitors in the lanes. Everyone on site was going car to car and checking out the different systems and enjoying the great sound boomin’ from the systems.”

Boomin’ Audio’s Andy Teuscher commented, “The Sick event was a great way to kickoff the season for our format. Already Tino wants to set a date for an event in March.

Sick stands for “Solution In Custom Kreations” and @sickcaraudio on Instagram.

Great to see the company has upgraded their Instagram to the business profile. From the contact tab followers can call, email or get a map to the store right from their smartphone. In addition, by tapping the “view insights” the store can see the reach of each Instagram post.

Visit sickcaraudio.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

