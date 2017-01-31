CRUX Releases Ford Sync 3 Backup Camera / Video Interface

RESEDA, CA (02.01.2017) – Crux Interfacing Solutions announced today that it is releasing the MRVFD-79Q Backup Camera and Video interface for New FORD Vehicles with the SYNC 3 System.
Rich DeSclafani from CRUX stated, “This new interface fills a big void in the new FORD SYNC 3 System. FORD has eliminated the factory VIDEO Input so there is no longer a way to add external video sources to the factory screen without a Video Interface.”
MRVFD-79Q FEATURES:
- Rear-view camera input
- 3 Video Inputs
- OE Style Dynamic Parking Guidelines
- Toggle AV inputs from OE radio button, wireless remote control or wired push button switch provided
- On-screen display and setup of features
MRVFD-79Q COMPATIBILITY:
Ford w/ SYNC 3 System: 2017+ Explorer, 2016+ F-150, 2016+ Focus, and 2016+ Mustang.
