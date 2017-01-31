CRUX Releases Ford Sync 3 Backup Camera / Video Interface

RESEDA, CA (02.01.2017) – Crux Interfacing Solutions announced today that it is releasing the MRVFD-79Q Backup Camera and Video interface for New FORD Vehicles with the SYNC 3 System.

Rich DeSclafani from CRUX stated, “This new interface fills a big void in the new FORD SYNC 3 System. FORD has eliminated the factory VIDEO Input so there is no longer a way to add external video sources to the factory screen without a Video Interface.”

MRVFD-79Q FEATURES:



Rear-view camera input

3 Video Inputs

OE Style Dynamic Parking Guidelines

Toggle AV inputs from OE radio button, wireless remote control or wired push button switch provided

On-screen display and setup of features

MRVFD-79Q COMPATIBILITY:

Ford w/ SYNC 3 System: 2017+ Explorer, 2016+ F-150, 2016+ Focus, and 2016+ Mustang.

To view the MRVFD-79Q product page, click here. Visit cruxinterfacing.com for more.

