CrimeStopper Releases TELE-CONNECT Smart Control App for Remote Start Systems

TEMPE, AZ (02.01.2017) – CrimeStopper has announced that the new TELE-CONNECT smart control App for remote start and security systems is now available.

“TELE-CONNECT gives you the ability to control your remote start or security system from your smartphone,” explained Alvin Klement, national sales manager for CrimeStopper. “It’s quick, easy, and gives you virtually unlimited range because it works over the cellular network. Additionally, you can use the TELE-CONNECT app’s integrated GPS locator to see where your vehicle is at anytime from anywhere.”

The CrimeStopper TELE-CONNECT is the most versatile and complete telematics system utilizing a smartphone solution in order to stay connected with your vehicle from anywhere in the world. Using the TELE-CONNECT app, you can control your vehicle’s doors, remote start your engine, control auxiliaries, and even find your vehicle’s location. In order to use TELE-CONNECT on your vehicle, a TELE-CONNECT module and compatible remote starter or security system must be installed in your vehicle (professional installation required; go to www.crimestopper.com for compatible remote start systems).

“TELE-CONNECT is compatible with iPhone iOS 9.0 or later (iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch), and Android (Android 4.1 and up),” Klement continued. “Remote Start, Keyless Entry, and GPS with 1-Year service is also included with purchase.”

TELE-CONNECT telematic features include:

Communication status

Battery voltage status

Vehicle start and stop

Vehicle runtime status (select remote start systems)

Lock / unlock doors with door status indicator

Locate vehicle (GPS Map)

Auxiliaries (AUX1, AUX2, AUX3, AUX4)

