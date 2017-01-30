Rostra Introduces SYNC3 Multi-Camera Video Interface

LAURINBURG, NC (01.31.2017) – Rostra has introduced a first-of-its-kind multi-camera video interface system for multiple SYNC3-based Ford vehicles including F-series trucks, the Ford Explorer, and the Ford Edge. Available for immediate shipping, part number 250-8452 is similar to our previously-released video interface systems for General Motors vehicles in that it allows for the connection of up to 4 independent cameras located around a vehicle for functionality such as increased visibility of blindspots by displaying the area in the lane next to a vehicle when a turn signal is activated, or giving the driver confidence when parking by supplying video from a forward-facing camera mounted on the front of a car, truck, or SUV at a certain speed.

Each camera on the vehicle can also be accessed manually using a seamlessly integrated on-screen display that matches the OE look and feel of SYNC3.

Likewise, this video interface system provides the ability for a driver to stream video directly from their smartphone to their in-dash 8″ LCD screen via the included USB and HDMI ports.

Visit www.rostra.com for more.

