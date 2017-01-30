Featured

DAS Companies, Inc. Named Sony Car Audio “Distributor of the Year 2016”

Posted on January 30, 2017 by
group_das-ces17

DAS Companies, Inc. Named Sony Car Audio “Distributor of the Year 2016”

PALMYRA, PA (01.31.2017) – DAS Companies, Inc. was named ‘2016 Distributor of the Year’ by Sony Car Audio. Members of the Sony Car Audio team presented the award to DAS Category Management team members earlier this month during Consumer Electronic Show meetings at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

This marks the first time that DAS has received this award.

dasinc.com

dasinc.com

“We are honored to be recognized as the 2016 Distributor of the Year for Sony Car Audio,” says Rex Berfield, National Sales Manager, DAS Companies, Inc. “Our partnership with Sony is greatly valued and we look forward to advancing it further in 2017 by building on the success we have shared thus far.”

Visit dasinc.com for more.

Related Posts