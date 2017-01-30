CES 2017… Badge Ribbon 35+ Years for Robin McNeal

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.31.2017) – No doubt about it – Robin McNeal qualifies as an “Industry Veteran”. When McNeal picked up his badge at CES 2017 he noted the ’35+ Years’ ribbon attached to the badge.

McNeal commented, “I didn’t realize I had attended that many shows. I started attending CES when I was about 15, in about 1978. Over the course of CES events I attended several at the McCormick Place in Chicago back in the early 80s.”

During the trips to CES, McNeal attended in various companies and capacities:

Mac’s Lafayette Radio Electronics (Retail/Wholesale)

Firstronics, Inc (Manufacturer)

Ramm Products (2-step Distributor and Rep)

Hollywood Sound Labs (Manufacturer)

L.A. Sound (Manufacturer)

PowerBass USA (Manufacturer)

Clarion Corp of America (Manufacturer)

Retro Manufacturing (Manufacturer)

At CES 2017 McNeal attended with RetroSound. The company manufacturers in-dash receivers for a wide variety of classic vehicles. The RetroSound Long Beach, the first and only SiriusXM ready 2 shaft radio, was on displayed with SiriusXM in the VOXX Central Hall booth

McNeal, VP and GM at RetroSound stated, “We were very honored to be featured next to these other great brands that offer SiriusXM-Ready radios. Ssince we began shipping in September 2016, sales for our Long Beach have been outstanding, and the numbers continue to grow each month with no end in sight.”

Concluding, McNeal offered, “I recently moved to Henderson NV. Now the trip to CES is so, so much easier. I can leave the office or home and be at the LVCC in a matter of minutes. With this setup I may make it to the 50+Years ribbon club. Who knows!”

