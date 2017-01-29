RetroSound on Display at CES

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.30.2017) – Retro Manufacturing had its RetroSound Long Beach radio featured at CES as part of the SiriusXM collection on display at the Voxx booth in the LVCC Central Hall. Long Beach is the first and only SiriusXM-Ready shaft radio and is designed to fit a wide variety of classic vehicles. It is also capable of USB/MP3/WMA playback. Other hot features included with Long Beach are built-in Bluetooth, made for iPod/iPhone Apple compatibility, 32,000 selectable color display, and 6-channel low level output with selectable crossovers. MSRP on Long Beach is $399.99.

Show attendees were impressed with all the features that RetroSound had managed to fit into a single compact chassis — more than any other radio available for vintage automobiles. “We are very honored to be featured next to these other great brands that offer SiriusXM-Ready radios”, commented Robin McNeal, VP and General Manager for Retro Manufacturing, “since we began shipping in September 2016, sales for our Long Beach have been outstanding, and the numbers continue to grow each month with no end in sight.”

Long Beach was the recipient of four 2017 Global Media Awards at last year’s SEMA Show. RetroSound is a product driven company with a passion for classic cars.

Visit retromanufacturing.com or siriusxm.com for more.

