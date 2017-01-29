Kicker Attended First Classic Auto Show in L.A.

STILLWATER, OK (01.30.2017) – KICKER collaborated with Kindig-It Design while attending the first-ever Classic Auto Show, held at the Los Angeles Convention Center’s South Hall January 27-29.

The KICKER booth faced the Grand Boulevard, in booth 2123. Featured in the booth was Kindig-It Design’s 1960 Cadillac Coupe DeVille “Copper Caddy.” Winner of the Mother’s Shine Award and inductee into the 2016 Northwest Rodarama Hall of Fame, this KICKER-equipped Cadillac was the feature build of Velocity Channel’s Bitchin Rides Season 2 finale.

In addition to the exhibitors, several celebrity appearances took place, including several Q&A sessions by Velocity Channel stars Chip Foose, Dave Kindig, Wayne Carini, Mike Brewer, Chris Jacobs and Mike Phillips. They all shared a behind-the-scenes view into the shows they star in, offered expert motoring and restoration advice, discussed trends and challenges and answered audience questions. Each celebrity had multiple autograph signings scheduded.

The show also featured attractions for adults and future car enthusiasts under the age of 14. Special car judging lessons were offered that culminated in a “Kids Choice” award at the end of the show. Kids as young as six were also able to try airbrushing alongside seasoned professionals.

Classic car clubs, an auto swap meet and several classic dealers were at the show as well. In total, the show highlighted more than 600 cars, valued in excess of $130 million.

Visit theclassicautoshow.com for more.

