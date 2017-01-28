Great to See 12volt Companies Instagrammin’ 

SHREVEPORT, LA (01.28.2017) – Many proactive 12volt companies across the U.S., and around the globe, are utilizing the power of Instagram to engage and connect with followers plus consumers.

The vast majority of people utilizing social media don’t want to be “sold to.” The 3 examples in this 12voltBite deliver an exciting message to their followers. Each post features content the respective company’s social media followers will find very interesting.

Ken’s Car Tunes made a post that informed followers about a new product to help boaters see better on the water at night and in daytime too. The RayMarine screen and FLIR night vision products are a natural for the company that has stores in Mobile AL and Pensacola FL.

California Custom Sound in Dayton OH utilized a catchy message on a portable sign to let followers, and traffic on the street, to promote seat heaters. The vast majority of drivers probably don’t know they can add seat heaters to their vehicles for wintertime comfort behind the wheel.

Audio Props, Lake Park FL, posted an image of a custom sub enclosure they were creating for a Texan. The post also let the company’s followers know they had invested in a new CNC machine that will provide almost limitless possibilities for custom enclosures and installations.

Social media is a great way to engage with followers in today’s budget strained world. Hat’s off to the companies that have built a community of followers numbering in the thousands.

“Our goal is to encourage all across the 12volt industry to utilize this incredibly powerful social media tool to increase their company’s visibility in the marketplace. Instagram is a free app. Using only a smartphone or tablet, images and comments, can be shared with followers in less than a minute. Images posted to Instagram can automatically post to Facebook and Twitter. Companies who post images of primo installations, new products, new displays and events are connecting with followers and consumers. Utilizing the power of Instagram could definitely lead to visibility, store traffic and a good shot at writing business for 12volt retailers and other companies,” commented Mike Van Horn.

See the 12volt Central Studio “News Today” headlines post every business day, Week’s HiLites on Saturdays and Happy Birthday wishes on Sunday. “Reps on the Road,” 12voltToons and other frequent posts drive home the power of Instagrammin’.

On Instagram @12voltnews see over 5,400 12VoltBite posts.

