Tint World Teams Up with ARC Audio

BOCA RATON, FL (01.27.2017) – Tint World Automotive Styling Centers has partnered with ARC Audio to provide customers with a diverse, award winning product line that includes amplifiers, speakers, subwoofers, sound processors, equalizers and electronics crossovers.

ARC Audio’s product lineup includes exclusive designs from industry legend Robert Zeff, giving ARC Audio an unprecedented level of hands on experience, design and production ability for all of its products, which will now be available at every Tint World location.

“ARC Audio has won more than 100 industry championships worldwide,” said Paul Pirro, executive vice president at Tint World. “They’re committed to building some of the best products in the industry and Tint World is proud to be partnering with Arc Audio.”

“This partnership stands to offer vast growth of brand exposure and quality representation,” said Demitrios Karabinis, president and CEO of ARC Audio, Inc. “Adding to our already outstanding nationwide dealer network. We look forward to creating individual relationships with each member of the Tint World franchisee network. This expansion upon our established business model, structured around specialty brick and mortar locations, will benefit all involved as we continue to service customers with only the best products.”

“Combining Tint World’s 35 years of superior customer service and installation experience with ARC Audio’s award winning, championship products is a great win for our franchisees and our customers,” said Charles Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “Tint World customers will have full access to the ARC Audio product lineup at all Tint World locations.”

Tint World locations are currently accepting orders for ARC Audio products. To find out more, contact your local Tint World today.

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers are leading providers of automotive, marine, residential and commercial window tinting and also offer sales and installation of mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, auto accessories, custom wheels and tire packages, detailing services, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of Residential, Commercial and Marine Computerized Window Tinting and Security Film Services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

For more info, visit arcaudio.com, tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com

