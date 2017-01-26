JVC Celebrated 35 Years in Car Audio at CES 2017

LONG BEACH, CA (01.27.2017) – Thirty-five years ago, a company that had already made its name in the development of the VHS cassette and player, as well as multiple television and audio technologies, decided to turn its considerable expertise toward making great-sounding car audio. This year, JVC Mobile Entertainment commemorated three-and-a-half decades of driving experience enhancement during the 2017 CES. Its 800-square-foot-booth featured a 2015 Ram 1500 adorned with the official “35 Years Strong” logo.

“New “El Kameleon” screen innovations, the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, vehicle integration through iDataLink Maestro, plus accommodation of multiple streaming media services, signal a significant technological jump that can’t be ignored,” said Hazim Jainoor, marketing manager of the JVC Mobile Entertainment brand. “While 35 is not the typical celebration interval for anniversaries, we felt it was appropriate to recognize the company’s accomplishments this year. In five or 15 more years, we will be looking at a whole new set of technologies to celebrate.”

The Ram 1500 was outfitted by Misha Munoz, owner of Divine 1 Customs in Henderson, Nev. The facility is renowned for its celebrity builds, transforming vehicles for names such as Deadmau5, TJ Lavin, Carey Hart, Tim Love, Guy Fieri, Corey Harrison, Sergio Romo and Axel Rose.

The full-featured audio / video system is headed by the JVC KW-V820BT multimedia receiver with Apple CarPlay and SiriusXM® satellite radio in a Metra dash kit. The receiver’s left and right channels each connect to a KS-AX5104 amplifier, powering a trio of CS-ZX640 coaxial speakers in a fiberglass enclosure bolted along the lower portion of each door. For the low end, a KS-5101D mono-block amplifier drives three CS-GD1210 subwoofers in sealed, separated enclosures made of MDF and fiberglass.

The truck’s seats were reupholstered in red leather by Katzkin, which also covers the door speaker enclosures. The same color was used to treat the trim around the air vents. On the outside, PPG-supplied paint creates a patina look to simulate original red giving way to primer white. The truck also received performance upgrades with a K&N cold-air intake and Ride Tech suspension. The original 22-inch factory wheels were finished in chrome and fitted with Falken tires.

“We had a blast putting this vehicle together,” said Munoz, a 20-year installer and fabricator. “It’s especially memorable because we also celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Divine 1 Customs this past year. We’ve built some great cars for JVC and really value the relationship we have with the brand. Congrats on the 35th anniversary, and we are honored to have a part in it.”

The 35th anniversary Ram truck will make its rounds throughout the year, visiting both KnowledgeFest shows in April and August, as well as select distributor shows and consumer events. JVC will also be developing promotional materials with the commemorative logo.

Visit mobile.jvc.com for more.

