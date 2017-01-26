CRUX Releases Jaguar Backup Camera/Video Interface

RESEDA, CA (01.27.2017) – Crux Interfacing Solutions is releasing the MRVLR-68Q Backup Camera and Video interface for New Jaguar and Land Rover Vehicles.

Rich DeSclafani from CRUX stated “Following up on an extremely successful CES, 2017 is going to be a huge year for us. We have tons of new innovative products coming. CRUX and I will be everywhere this year supporting our dealers and distributors.”

MRVLR-68Q FEATURES:

Rear-view camera input

Front-view camera input

RCA Video Input

2 HMDI Inputs for Navigation or Wi-Fi Mirroring (Crux Part#: WVI-X, sold separately)

With OE Style Dynamic Parking Guidelines

Toggle AV inputs from OE radio buttons, wireless remote control or wired push button switch provided

On-screen display and setup

MRVLR-68Q COMPATIBILITY:

JAGUAR:

InCONTROL TOUCH 8” RADIO

2016+ XE, XF and F-PACE

LAND ROVER:

InCONTROL TOUCH 8” RADIO

2016+ DISCOVERY SPORT

To visit the MRVLR-68Q product page, click here. Visit cruxinterfacing.com for more.

