Senate Joins House in Support of RPM Act of 2017

WASHINGTON DC (01.26.2017) – The U.S. Senate joined the House of Representatives in reintroducing the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports Act of 2017 (RPM Act). The bipartisan bill (S.203), introduced by Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), protects Americans’ right to modify street cars and motorcycles into dedicated race vehicles and industry’s right to sell the parts that enable racers to compete.

The RPM Act is cosponsored by 14 members of the U.S. Senate. The bill ensures that transforming motor vehicles into racecars used exclusively in competition does not violate the Clean Air Act.

“SEMA extends its thanks to Senator Burr and the other cosponsors, and looks forward to working with Congress and the Trump administration to enact the RPM Act into law this year,” said SEMA President & CEO Chris Kersting. “We call on the entire enthusiast community to again reach out to their federal lawmakers to request support for the bill. The RPM Act is the only solution that will ensure that this time-honored tradition and livelihood for millions of Americans will be preserved for generations to come.”

Visit sema.org/rpm for more.

