Orca Welcomes New Leadership, Same Mission at Gladen

CAMARILLO, CA (01.26.2017) – Orca Design and Manufacturing, sole North American importer of Gladen Audio products, has welcomed Alexandra Gladen as the new CEO of Gladen Europe. She takes over following the untimely passing of her husband and company founder Henning Gladen late last year. Her appointment, along with the strong leadership of managers Judith Zimmerman and Mario Kugler, ensures a continued commitment to the quality manufacturing and innovation for which the company is best known.

“Henning was a friend and a visionary, and he will be missed,” said Kimon Bellas, president and owner of Orca. “And yet, part of his genius was in surrounding himself with a great team. He empowered his people to infuse their own creativity and experience into the products we all enjoy. I have full faith that, even in his absence, the company he started will grow and evolve.”

The Gladen product evolution was in evidence at the Orca Design suite during the 2017 CES. Orca showcased the four new processors from the company’s Mosconi brand: the Gladen DSP 6to8 and 8to12 Aerospace, and the Gladen DSP 6to8 and 8to12 Pro. The 8to12 Aerospace is currently available; the remainder will ship in first quarter.

Alexandra will take counsel from Zimmerman, who serves as deputy general manager for the brand, as well as Kugler, who oversees product and technical development. The duo will continue to manage the day-to-day operations at the company’s Walddorfhäslach, Germany headquarters.

Visit gladen.com and orcadesign.com for more.

