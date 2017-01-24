Sound-Off Event Rocked During CES 2017

HENDERSON, NV (01.25.2017) – The parking lot and area around DC Sound Unlimited in Henderson was jam-packed on Saturday, January 7th.

In a partnership with Vegas Style SPL and DC Sound Unlimited, a Sound Competition was held with USACi, dB DragRacing and MECA during the weekend of CES 2017. Vegas Style’s Jeremiah Becker organized the event that brought the 4 organizations together for the event. Competitors traveled from the surrounding states of California, Arizona and New Mexico to compete. One competitor was from Minnesota. The large contingent of Nevada competitors added to the scene.

Jesse Faulkner, DC Sound Unlimited, commented to 12voltnews.com, “The turnout for the event was absolutely huge. The 4 groups brought their crews and the sound-off competitors showed what their systems would do. We have events through the year but this was definitely the largest we have hosted.”

MECA offered 2X SPL and SPL with MECA California’s Richard Papasin directing SPL and Linda Kobayashi judging SQ. The MECA event also hd a family atmosphere and offered MECA kids competition. DC Sound Unlimited customers participated in MECA SQ and won 1st Place in 2-Seat classes.

MECA Commish Steve Stern took a break from the CES floor and attended the evening award presentations. Stern stated, “This was a very well attended event and it was great to see different organizations work together to host such a large winter time event. Looks like the year is starting off in high gear for MECA.

Linda Kobayashi worked to supply content and images for this article.

For more information, visit dcsoundnv.com or click here to follow DC Sound Unlimited.

