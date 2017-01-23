Power Acoustik Introduces All-New 2-Din Multimedia Car Stereo

MONTEBELLO, CA (01.24.2017) – Epsilon Electronics Inc. has introduced a brand new 2-DIN multimedia car stereo with detachable faceplate as part of their iconic Power Acoustik brand.

The new model, the PD-625XB is a 2-DIN model and features input for Sirius XM’s satellite radio tuner, DVD & USB multimedia, as well as Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity.

“This source unit is a worthy addition to our Power Acoustik product lineup,” said Epsilon Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Paul Goldberg. “This product contains a wide variety of useful features our customers have come to expect.”

This model allows the user to control your SiriusXM tuner directly from a touch screen display. Also available are over 140 channels providing commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, comedy and entertainment.

Other standard features include:

Accepts OEM Steering Wheel Control Interfaces

Advanced FM/AM Tuner with RDBS Display

Playback from DVD & CD of MP3 & MP4

Playback from 64GB SD/USB of MP3 & MP4

MP3 ID3 Tag Reading for Track & Artist Information

AUX Audio Input for Personal Media Devices

Multi-band Audio Equalizer w/ Presets

Variable Subwoofer Pre-Amp Output

Rear View Camera Input w/ Trigger

300w 4ch. MOSFET Speaker Outputs

Custom Backgrounds & Screen Savers

800×480 Widescreen Resolution

Visit www.poweracoustik.com for more.

