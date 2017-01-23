Industry Vet Jason Digos Founds Innovative Sales & Marketing

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (01.24.2017) – Long-time industry veteran Jason Digos is proud to announce the creation of Innovative Sales & Marketing (www.innovativesales.us), his new manufacturer’s representative firm based in Apache Junction, Ariz. Innovative Sales & Marketing covers the Arizona, Southern Nevada, New Mexico, and El Paso territory for its 12 Volt manufacturer partners.

“Our friend Jerry Cave from Current Marketing decided to retire at the end of 2016,” explained Digos, who most recently was National Sales Manager at Elettromedia-USA. “That’s when Jerry and Current Marketing President Paul Epstein presented the idea to me of creating my own rep firm. They have done a great job laying the foundation in the territory for me.”

Digos got his start in the 12 Volt industry in the summer of 1990 at a small stereo shop in Honolulu, Hawaii. He then spent 10 years with Rockford Fosgate…eight years with Rockford Technical Training Institute (RTTI) and two in Rockford’s OEM development group.

“Our rep firm is dedicated to helping our dealers and manufacturers grow their business. We do that by being active in the dealers’ stores and install bays. With our unique sales and technical background, we can offer fresh ideas to help our partners increase their skills and profitability.” -Jason Digos, Innovative Sales & Marketing Founder

Innovative Sales & Marketing represents JVC, Audio Control, Elettromedia, Accele Electronics, Avidworx, GHC Automotive Systems, Scosche, Dynamat, Magnadyne, First Integrated Technologies, Mobridge, NESA/VST, Mobile Solutions, CE Auto Electric, Pecca Leather, and GT Haus.

Cave added, “I’ve known Jason for a long time, going all the back to our days at Rockford. He has a wonderful skill set, which will be truly beneficial to all of his partners. I truly wish him the best.”

For more information, visit www.innovativesales.us, facebook.com/innovativesalesandmarketing and instagram.com/innovative_az. call 602-284-1609, or email innovativeaz@icloud.com.

