DEI Introduces Form-A-Shield

AVON LAKE, OH (01.24.2017) – Design Engineering has introduced Form-A-Shield, a new thermal product that can be applied direct to hot surfaces to provide outstanding heat protection. Made of flexible 10 mil dimpled aluminum with 1/4” high temperature basalt insulation, DEI’s Form-A-Shield withstands direct temps to +1400°F.

Form-A-Shield offers outstanding thermal protection against direct and radiant heat for electrical components, wire, hose or plastic parts, positioned in close proximity to headers, manifolds, mufflers or transmissions. It can be applied either mechanically, or with DEI’s Hi-Temp Spray Adhesive. The product is extremely pliable, easy to trim and conforms to almost any shape. Sizes are available in either 42” x 48” (Part # 050516) or 21” x 48” (Part # 050517) and are ready for immediate shipment.

Click above to play the video on this page.

For more information about DEI’s Made in the USA Form-A-Shield, call 800-264-9472, email sales@designengineering.com, or visit designengineering.com. For more information about many of the new innovative products introduced by DEI at the 2016 SEMA Show, click here to view a vided.

