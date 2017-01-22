Tint World Orlando Earns Certificate of Appreciation

LONGWOOD, FL (01.23.2017) – Tint World Orlando, though open less than 6 months, is making an impact in the Orlando market and garnering awards.

At the Longwood City Commission meeting on Monday evening, January 16th, Tint World Orlando received an award recognizing the young company’s dedication to community service and activities. Tint World Orlando owner Barbra Muller received a framed Certificate of Appreciation in City of Longwood Commission Chambers.

Tint World Orlando had a “soft” store opening in July of 2016. The Grand Opening, planned for October 8th, was pushed back due to the impeding impact of Hurricane Matthew that inflicted severe storm damage across much of Florida. The Grand Opening took place on October 22nd and business has been booming ever since.

Though Tint World may be the newest 12volt retailer in the area the store is not the cheapest. The company is dedicated to providing a top quality customer experience and not price alone. Top 12volt brands offered include JL Audio, Kenwood eXcelon, Sony GS, CodeAlarm and VOXX Electronics. For window film the shop features Tint World window film which is noted to outperform window film offered at other local shops.

Tint World Orlando management is big on grassroots marketing. Partnering with other area businesses, like restaurants to offer discounts, has been very effective. Social media is also a big part of the company’s marketing outreach. Already Tint World Orlando numbers over 1100 likes on Facebook plus 1100 followers on Instagram. The Twitter followers top 5000.

Instagram posts to date are approaching 300. Company staff members make at least 1 post each day and generally post 2 or more images. Store displays, tint jobs completed, full bays and events comprise the images posted to social media.

Just 3 months in, Tint World Orlando took on servicing the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office fleet of vehicles – providing them with window tint and vehicle security.

Visit tintworld.com and instagram.com/tintworldorlando for more.

