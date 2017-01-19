PowerBass Shipping Orders from CES 2017

ONTARIO, CA (01.20.2017) – PowerBass reported a strong CES 2017. The show orders are now shipping and the aisles in the PowerBass warehouse are filled with pallets shrink wrapped and ready for freight lines to pick up.

Erik Harbour, PowerBass Marketing Director related to 12voltnews.com, “We had a great CES….the best to date. Our warehouse staff is slammed with pulling orders. We have a ton of pallets lining the aisles in the warehouse. Larger orders are taking 6 or 8 pallets.”

At CES, PowerBass showed new marine speakers with built-in RGB lighting as well as direct fit OE speakers. Digital amplifiers and 4XL subs were highlights in the booth.

Dragon was named the PowerBass, “Distributor of the Year” 2016 and P&E Distributors was honored for Outstanding Achievement. Tech Marketing was honored for highest sales and Team Sales for the largest sales increase.

Concluding, Harbour commented, “The year is off to a super start. We will be attending a number of distributor shows this spring and look forward to meeting with dealers at those events.”

Visit www.powerbassusa.com for more.

