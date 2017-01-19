Canada’s Largest Mobile Expo and Training Event Returns February 17 – 18

VANCOUVER, BC (01.20.2017) – The largest and best in class Mobile Electronic suppliers will train over 400 people at the 2nd Annual Mobile Electronics Training Event and Expo.

On February 17th and 18th, 2017 Trends Electronics, Pioneer, Gentec, Gemsen, JVCKenwood, Sony, Automobility, DLC, Mitek, Directed, Importel, Cantrex and Avidworks have combined their efforts to boost the Mobile Electronics industry.

This large-scale event is being held at the prestigious downtown, Vancouver Convention Centre located on the waterfront.

K40 Electronics will be attending the 2017 Mobile Electronics Expo & Training being held February 17-18 at the Vancouver Convention Center in Vancouver, British Columbia. K40 Is Easy to Talk To – Promoting a “We’re Easy to Talk To” theme during the Expo, K40 representatives will be in DLC Distributors booth #8 discussing the opportunity and business impact the radar detector/laser jammer product category offers retailers as well as why K40 Electronics should be considered as a category vendor partner. Daily Prize Drawing – To help retailers experience K40 product performance first-hand, K40 representatives will be conducting daily drawings for a K40 RLS2 Portable Radar and Laser Detector valued at US$399.95 MSRP.“This will be our first appearance at Mobile Expo and we’re excited to introduce the K40 brand,” said Rachel Clark, K40’s National Sales Director. “Once retailers get to know K40’s products, profits, and people, we’re confident they will see the value in establishing a partnership.”

There will be top-level trainers attending this event from around the world in the areas of custom car installations, factory OEM integration, remote start and even professional sales training. Attendance is expected to double last year’s record.

“It’s so great to see this level of collaboration and co-operation amongst manufacturers and distributors as a means to support and grow the 12 volt mobile categories” quotes Grant Daoust, Vice President and Co-founder of Trends Electronics.

Daoust added, “We have taken our training budgets and combined them into one big event with training rooms and a 30,000 square foot trade show floor. This event is really going to benefit the entire industry. Many dealers decided to pass on this year’s CES show and attend this event instead. This year’s event is significantly larger than last year’s and is being held at a first-class venue. The collaborative event will give each person that attends an incredible value for their investment. By attending one event, our partners will receive information and training specific to their business from multiple manufacturers and distributors. The event offers an opportunity to share ideas relevant to the Canadian mobile industry in a focused, friendly environment. Knowledge is the key to success for everyone in the aftermarket electronics business.”

With over 30 brands represented, and the best trainers in the industry, this will be a very successful event that promises to give those that attend a great, one of a kind experience. For more information see the website below and register now before it is sold out.

Registration Link: www.trendsinc.com/store/2017-mobile-expo

