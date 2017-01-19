ASA Electronics Adds Jayson Rainsberger to IT Team

– ASA Electronics brought Jayson Rainsberger onto their IT team as the company’s network administrator. With an impressive background in information technology, Rainsberger is ready to jump into his new position.

“I enjoy working on new projects. One of my favorite aspects of my job is that I never know what I am going to be working on each day, so it feels like every day is different,” Rainsberger said.

A graduate from Rochester College with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Rainsberger majored in Management of Information Systems. He has almost 15 years of experience working in the information technology field specializing in systems management and facilitating new projects.

Visit asaelectronics.com for more.

