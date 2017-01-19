ASA Electronics Adds Jayson Rainsberger to IT Team

“I enjoy working on new projects. One of my favorite aspects of my job is that I never know what I am going to be working on each day, so it feels like every day is different,” Rainsberger said.
A graduate from Rochester College with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Rainsberger majored in Management of Information Systems. He has almost 15 years of experience working in the information technology field specializing in systems management and facilitating new projects.“Jayson has an excellent skill set to analyze where communications are going to be needed, create and communicate plans for the network, ensure ASA is up-to-date on the latest technology, as well as understand and determine the hardware and wiring requirements,” Julia Willis, V.P. of Finance said.
Profile
