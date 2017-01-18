MECA’s Calendar Was Full in Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.19.2017) – MECA Car Audio’s annual trek to Vegas for CES was a very productive 11 day journey that put over 4,000 miles on the MECA van.

MECA Commish Steve Stern stated, “This year’s trip to Vegas was long to be sure-but in the end very productive and will serve to kick off a very busy year for our club.”

Stern, and son Ethan, started their trip from Nashville to Las Vegas on Sunday, January 1st. They would see a lot of I-40 west on the drive to Vegas that covered most of 3 days. Once in Vegas it was the usual scramble to get show supplies into the LVCC and to the MECA North Hall booth. West Coast show directors Linda Kobayashi and Richard Papasin joined the Sterns in the MECA booth to work with dealers and MECA members attending CES 2017.

Stern related to 12voltnews.com, “The CES floor is great for networking with industry members. On the floor, we set renewals with Manufacturer Members AAMP with Jeff Smith for Stinger and Phoenix Gold, Nick Wright from Incriminator Audio, Dominic Sorbara from SoundAround with Lanzar, Legacy, Pyle, and Pyramid, Scottie Johnson from XS Power Batteries, Arthur Fulmer III, Nick LoMonaco, and Blake Franchini from Memphis Car Audio, Jacob Fuller from Sundown Audio, Brian Mitchell from Arc Audio, and Bob Ahuja from American Bass.”

During CES 2017, local retailer DC Sound Unlimited, in partnership with Vegas Style SPL, hosted a sound off competition that included the MECA format. The Saturday, January 7th event, drew a strong turnout of competitors and added to MECA’s trip to Las Vegas.

On the trip to Vegas, Steve and Ethan used the MECA program with Motel 6 and saved on each night stay along the way.

Check back with 12voltnews.com for more on the DC Sound Unlimited event.

Visit www.mecacaraudio.com for more.

