Industry News

EchoMaster Launches a Universal Back-Up Camera with Dynamic Parking Lines

Posted on January 18, 2017 by
Click image to enlarge

Click image to enlarge

CAM-DPL (Click image to enlarge)

CAM-DPL (Click image to enlarge)

CLEARWATER, FL (01.19.2017) – EchoMaster has introduced CAM-DPL, a universal reverse camera featuring dynamic parking lines.

CAM-DPL takes the challenge out of reversing, delivering 170° of enhanced rear vision, and dynamic guidelines to show the path the vehicle is positioned to move through. The dynamic parking lines remove guesswork by providing drivers with a better understanding of the trajectory of the vehicle before they reverse. The camera features built-in motion sensors, once the vehicle starts moving the camera senses the movement and guidelines move to show the path of the vehicle.

echomaster.com

echomaster.com

Key Features:

  • 1/3″ CMOS sensor
  • Operates at 0.5 LUX
  • 170 degree viewing angle
  • Dynamic parking guidelines

CAM-DPL is available from authorized EchoMaster dealers at a suggested retail price of $149.99.

Visit www.echomaster.com for more.

Related Posts