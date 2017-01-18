EchoMaster Launches a Universal Back-Up Camera with Dynamic Parking Lines

CLEARWATER, FL (01.19.2017) – EchoMaster has introduced CAM-DPL, a universal reverse camera featuring dynamic parking lines.
CAM-DPL takes the challenge out of reversing, delivering 170° of enhanced rear vision, and dynamic guidelines to show the path the vehicle is positioned to move through. The dynamic parking lines remove guesswork by providing drivers with a better understanding of the trajectory of the vehicle before they reverse. The camera features built-in motion sensors, once the vehicle starts moving the camera senses the movement and guidelines move to show the path of the vehicle.
Key Features:
- 1/3″ CMOS sensor
- Operates at 0.5 LUX
- 170 degree viewing angle
- Dynamic parking guidelines
CAM-DPL is available from authorized EchoMaster dealers at a suggested retail price of $149.99.
Visit www.echomaster.com for more.
