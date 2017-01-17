Spring Break Nationals and Spring Turkey Run – March 24 – 26

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (01.18.2017) – By popular demand, the 31st Annual Spring Break Nationals Car Audio Expo will be held at the Daytona International Speedway MARCH 24 – 26, 2017 in conjunction with the Spring Turkey Run, (STR) a car show that draws in excess of 15,000 consumers.

According to SBN Founder Paul Papadeas, “This move makes a lot of sense. We’ve been talking about doing this for years. With our industry’s demographics skewing to a more mature audience and further away from the youthful male, STR is a great place to breed consumer awareness. Car guys in attendance from the southeast region and beyond come to Daytona with vehicles of all types; customs, classics, muscle cars, hot rods and tuners as well. The Spring Turkey Run event always took place one week after SBN and consistently draws the crowds that are now who we see in our retail stores.”

The event is a three day exhibit (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) with 2 days (Saturday and Sunday) dedicated to Soundoff competitions. Manufacturers interested in exhibiting Sound Quality will take front row ahead of the Blue Garages on a Speedway main drag. IASCA and MECA Sound Q Competitions will happen in this same area. The SPL Manufacturers will be positioned in the infield on Turn 2 amid the SPL competition area. All factions will exhibit to the folks that frequented SBN as well as the hordes of spectators of the Turkey Run Car Show.

IASCA, MECA, dB Drag Racing and ISPLL will be onsite hosting the Competition Season Kickoff. Their SPL competitions will be located in the infield at Daytona International Speedway at Turn 2, while the Blue Garages next to Pit Row will host Sound Quality competition vehicles registered in IASCA and MECA Sound Quality competitions.

For more information on competition or exhibiting, call the IASCA Office at 386-322-1551 or email memberservices@iasca.com. To register for the competitions, visit iasca.com/2017-competition-season-kickoff-show/

Visit www.springbreaknationals.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

