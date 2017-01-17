Shiflet & Dickson Promotes the Tax Refund Season

GASTONIA, NC (01.18.2017) – CES 2017 was a strong show for Shiflet & Dickson. David Holland made the annual trip to Vegas and picked up some super deals. Those deals are being passed onto dealers in the company’s territory in the Southeast.

“The 12volt season kicks off early with the Tax Refund Season. We have put together great specials so our dealers can be ready with plenty of stock for the season. Customers come in with “Crazy Money’ and want to make a purchase right then. We are working to make sure our dealers have stock to make those sales,” David Holland stated to 12voltnews.com.

On Monday, January 16th, the Shiflet & Dickson Tax Refund Sale promo was emailed to dealers in the territory. Additional sends of the email promo are planned.

Continuing, Holland commented, “We have over 40 lines in our warehouse. The items on the Tax Refund Sale email were just a sampling of the great deals we have across the board.”

A 12voltBite was posted on Monday, January 16th also highlighting the Shiflet & Dickson promo. On Instagram and Facebook alone, the 12voltBite reached over 2,000 across the 12volt industry.

Concluding, Holland added, “Our dealer show this year is planned for March 11th and 12th-with Sunday the 12th being show day. By that time we will be well into the year and the traditional 12volt selling season will be rolling.”

Visit www.shifletdickson.com for more.

