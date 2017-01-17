Mobile Audio Sales – Lead Sales Associate/Account Manager – Knoxville, TN

Proactive, forward-thinking, leader, assertive, hardworking, motivated, approachable. Do any of these describe you?

If so, then we may have a position open for you.

Our company is growing and we currently have 3 key sales positions open. You must be open minded and able to work with little supervision after completing the training period. We will do everything we can to train and give you guidance, but we will not hold your hand the entire time. Prior sales experience in the mobile audio, marine, or power sports markets are preferred, but not required. These positions require incumbents to adapt to new concepts and strategies. We work hard, but we have fun at the same time.



Job Description:

Manage and grow current assigned accounts while also using provided leads to bring in new business. Provide unmatched customer service to every customer. Provide training to your assigned accounts and at industry trade shows as needed. This position is an integral part of the company’s Sales and Customer Service Team and will interact with customers on a daily basis. Some occasional travel is required. These positions require the employee to have initiative.



Essential Responsibilities:

– Generate new sales with the help of the sales and marketing team

– Manage, maintain, and grow current assigned accounts

– Travel to accounts along with company representatives to increase sales and provide account service when needed

– Provide customer support and training

– Assist the marketing team

– Handle tech and customer support calls for customers

– Take orders for direct sales, and distribute calls to account customers

– Candidates are required to be skilled in using Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel, Power Point, and our Integrated Business Software along with being skilled in working on the internet.

The sales associate is required to complete the essential responsibilities above to be competent in this position. We are a small company that forged a big place in our market, and we have continued to show growth each year for the past 5 years. If you are motivated, dedicated, and proactive you will be successful. Competitive salary based on experience plus commission.

Interested candidates should apply by forwarding your resume to info@xspowerbatteries.com. Be sure to list the position you are applying for in the subject line. No phone calls please.

