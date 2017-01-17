ASA Electronics Debuts New Bluetooth Stereo for Heavy Duty Industry

ELKHART, IN (01.18.2017) – The all-new JHD36A has made its debut into the heavy duty market. Featuring the latest technology with Bluetooth hands-free calling and app control, this stereo is perfect for all construction and agriculture applications.

“Customers already love the modern technology that allows for hands free calls and system controls from any smart phone or tablet with the built in app control. It is also Sirius XM ready so it appeals to a large market,” stated Mark Wojtys, HD industry manager at ASA Electronics.

This stereo boasts a 12V DC power connection and a full 180 watts maximum. Its conformal coating protects its components from the elements that are commonly encountered in heavy duty applications.

Visit www.asaelectronics.com or more.

