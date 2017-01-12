Tint World Moves up Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 List

BOCA RATON, FL (01.13.2017) – Tint World Automotive Styling Centers, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has been named to Entrepreneur’s 2017 Franchise 500 list. Recognized for its worldwide revenue and international standings, Tint World’s ranking marks the third year the company has been named one of the 500 top-performing franchise brands.

“What this award really shows is the strength of our store owners and the hard work that our corporate team has put into helping the Tint World brand grow,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, Tint World CEO. “It’s an honor to know that we’ve become not only one of the top automotive franchises, but also one of the top franchises, period.”

Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranks franchises by factors such as financial strength and stability, growth rate and size of the system. Out of the top 500 franchises, Tint World was ranked 257 overall, jumping up a total of 114 spots from 2016, and also placed in the top 15 of automotive franchise businesses.

“The past several years have been great for us,” said Bonfiglio. “We’re expanding all across the U.S. and even further into Canada, we’ve negotiated exciting vendor partnerships, and we’re seeing more and more people, both customers and entrepreneurs, interested being a part of the Tint World family. We can’t wait to carry this momentum into 2017 and beyond.”

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers are leading providers of automotive, marine, residential and commercial window tinting and also offer sales and installation of mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, auto accessories, custom wheels and tire packages, detailing services, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, and franchise opportunities available worldwide.

For more information on Entrepreneur’s 38th annual Franchise 500 rankings, visit entrepreneur.com/franchise500

Visit www.tintworldfranchise.com for more.

