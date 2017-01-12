Remembering Bill McKinley

RANCHO CUCUMONGA, CA (01.13.2017) – The 12volt industry lost a true friend with the passing of Bill McKinley. Many across the 12volt industry have heard Bill passed away Friday night, January 6th, while attending CES2017 in Las Vegas. Reports are Bill passed away of natural causes in his sleep in his hotel room.

Bill devoted his work life to the 12volt industry for more than 25 years. He began working for LA-based California Sound and transitioned to the manufacturer side of the industry. Following a period at Clarion Bill formed Paragon Sales and Marketing 17 years ago. As the Principal of Paragon Bill grew the firm into a premier, and nationally known, rep firm. The Southern CA offices are lined with awards from top 12volt manufacturers including AudioControl, Arc Audio, Concept and Orca.

Wayne Smedile, who worked side-by-side with Bill for 3 years, relayed to 12voltnews.com, “Bill always insisted we work our asses off. He wanted those awards, not to brag to other rep firms or peers, but to remind the companies Paragon that represented how hard we worked for them…and we weren’t easily replaced. It was like a life insurance policy we worked to renew every year. Bill McKinley had a lot of awards displayed in his office.”

Jason Billups, JB Associates, related, “Bill was friends with everyone. He always joked about my accent and me building my house. I could always call him if I needed advice on anything. It is so sad he is gone.”

AudioControl’s Chris Kane stated, “We had a terrific relationship with Bill. Paragon represented the AudioControl brand in a first-class fashion and was named the AudioControl rep of the year on multiple occasions. His sudden passing is such a shock to all.”

“Bill McKinley from Paragon Sales & Marketing was our company’s first Southern California Manufacturer’s Representative firm back in the early 2000s. I recall vividly the enthusiasm and passion Bill brings to the table,” commented Steven Bach, Powerbass VP. “We are very honored to have known and worked with such a professional like Bill. During our company’s introduction into the 12 volt industry we needed as much guidance and direction which Bill definitely delivered. It is with great sadness that we have learned about his passing. We have been touched with his experience and will remain forever grateful for what he has done for our company. From our humble beginnings in our 5,000 sq.ft building to what our company has become now, Bill has left his legacy with us and will be dearly missed. Our prayers are with Bill and his family; may Bill rest in Peace.”

The news of Bill’s passing quickly traveled across the 12volt community at CES2017. Orca Designs arranged a Sunday gathering at the company’s CES suite in the Westgate for industry members to come to remember Bill. A crowd of nearly 100 was on hand.

Bill is survived by his wife Shari and their 3 children who are all in their 20s.

Funeral services are planned for Bill McKinley at 1 PM Sunday, January 15th, at the Todd Memorial Chapel. The address is 325 N. Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA 91711. Following the service friends are invited to the McKinley home in Rancho Cucamonga to share memories of Bill.

Paragon Sales and Marketing will continue with Wayne Smedile as the rep firm principal. Wayne may be contacted by email: wayne@paragon-sales.com

