New Jensen Multimedia Receivers With Carplay, Amplifiers And Speakers For High-Resolution Audio

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.13.2017) – Dual Electronics Corporation announced the introduction of 11 new Jensen-branded in-vehicle audio/video products: seven multimedia receivers, three amplifiers, and one set of speakers. Four of the new multimedia models feature Apple CarPlay technology. These models range in prices from $399.99 to $519.99, and will ship in the first half of 2017.

The amplifiers and speakers offer extended bandwidth for high-resolution audio players, and will ship in 1st half of 2017. All new models will be on display during the 2017 International CES in Booth 3721 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 5-8, 2017.

“We are excited to start shipping the JENSEN CarPlay models this year,” said Jim Braun, President and CEO, Dual Electronics Corp. “We are also anticipating the industry embracing high-resolution audio, by introducing new JENSEN amplifiers and speakers that work with the high-res players,” added Braun.

Multimedia

Four out of the seven new multimedia models feature Apple CarPlay: VX7014 (MSRP: $519.99), VX7024 (MSRP: $499.99), VX4014 (MSRP: $419.99) and VX4024 (MSRP: $399.99). All models featuring CarPlay will ship in first half of 2017.

CarPlay is a smart interface for iPhone, which allows the driver to voice-control (via Siri) music, navigation, phone and messaging apps, thus significantly reducing driver distraction. CarPlay launches immediately upon connecting an iPhone to the receiver via USB; the familiar app icons will appear on the receiver’s touchscreen, including the home button to activate Siri voice control. This consistent, familiar interface makes the iPhone integration truly seamless. The user can navigate and control the phone apps through the receiver’s touch screen or using Siri.

Three new multimedia models: VX7014, VX7024 and VX7023 (MSRP: $399.99) feature built-in Navigation with U.S., Puerto Rico and USVI maps. The feature is powered by iGo Primo Next Generation navigation technology with an updated user interface, improved navigation engine, expanded POI database (over 10 million POIs), TTS (text to speech) and support via the Naviextras website for adding additional features and updating map regions.

All seven new multimedia models feature connectivity for Screen Mirroring of a connected smartphone. The Android user can also control the connected smartphone directly from the receiver’s touchscreen (app required, free download). Smartphones can be connected to the receivers wirelessly using the DMH25J DualCast WiFi Dongle (sold separately).

All seven multimedia models feature built-in Bluetooth technology for hands-free calling (HFP), music streaming & player control (A2DP & AVRCP), and phonebook support with call history (PBAP). Each model features an external microphone for better voice intelligibility.

www.getsiriusxm.com/offers/3monthsfree for offer details.) The “All Access” package is SiriusXM’s most extensive offering and includes a wide variety of commercial-free music, plus live sports, world class talk programming, comedy and more. All-Access subscribers also get access to SiriusXM programming outside the vehicle on the SiriusXM app and online at siriusxm.com. The five JENSEN SiriusXM Ready models are: VX7014, VX7024, VX4014,VX4024 and VX7023.

All multimedia models feature direct USB control for iPod/iPhone devices. Users of the receivers without the CarPlay feature can still control their iPod/iPhone directly from the receiver’s front panel; browsing music library, changing songs, adjusting volume, etc.

All new multimedia models also feature Pandora Link – full control for Pandora app from an iPhone (via USB) or Android device (via Bluetooth). The in-dash control for Pandora allows the user to give tracks “thumbs up/down”, bookmark a song and switch between personalized radio stations directly from the receiver’s touchscreen.

All seven models feature front panel USB inputs for music playback and for convenient charging (2.1 Amp) of various electronics, including tablets and iPad devices. A rear USB port is also available on VX4014, VX4024, VX7014 and VX7024 for 1 Amp charging support only (no data).

Five out of seven models offer RGB Front Panel Illumination feature with virtually unlimited color illumination options for hard buttons, 5 selectable Wallpaper backgrounds, user up-loadable wallpaper backgrounds and 5 user interface colors to choose from.

All seven models also offer 10- or 8-band EQ, subwoofer output with variable crossover and level, independent source volume control, 3-pair line outputs (front/rear/sub), steering wheel control (SWC) interface, which must be used with a PAC external module (sold separately), 160-Watt peak power (40 Watts x 4), rear view camera input (RCA), and a remote control.

Amplifiers and Speakers for High-Resolution Audio Players:

Three Jensen POWER series amplifiers: Power250x2 (MSRP: $89.99), Power400x4 (MSRP: $119.99), and Power500x1 (MSRP: $129.99) have been redesigned to work with high-resolution audio players. The amplifiers now feature extended bandwidth; 10Hz to 100kHz, 3dB. This allows the entire audible audio spectrum to be reproduced. The preamp and amplifier signal levels have also been optimized to increase the signal to noise ratio.

The three redesigned POWER Series models also feature: switch mode power supply (SMPS) utilizing MOSFET transistors, surface mount technology (SMT), and high current Toshiba output transistors. The heat sink mass is optimized for efficient cooling and small footprint, while oversized power transformer cores allow more current to be drawn for outstanding performance. All three amplifiers will ship in March of 2017.

The new XS653 (MSRP: $69.99), 6.5” 3-way coaxial speakers offer 280-Watt peak power and frequency response greater than 30kHz to support high-resolution audio playback. The speakers also feature Klippel laser optimized design with ideal magnetic motor structure for best sound quality. The Japanese silk dome tweeters produce smooth high-frequencies for natural sound, while Nitrile rubber surrounds offer excellent damping and protection against heat and moisture, which extends the life of the speakers. The XS653 will ship in 1st half of 2017.

Visit www.jensenmobile.com and www.dualav.com for more.

