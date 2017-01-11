VOXX Hosted EDA Members During CES 2017

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA (01.12.2017) – The Elite Distributor Alliance hit the North and Central halls at the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show this year. Lots of vendor meetings, current, target and potential. Lots of distributor meetings, current target and potential.

The EDA guys arrived at the Consumer Electronics Show early on Tuesday January 3, 2017 for the EDA national meeting. The agenda topics were strategic partnerships with vendors and service providers helping the EDA with its new website announced two weeks ago. Indeed many of the EDA distributors are investigating an update to their web presence and communications with their dealer base.

Josh Eatherly from P&E Distributors, president of the EDA, said, “On behalf of all of us at the EDA we want to thank VOXX for a great evening of dinner, drinks and good company. VOXX is a key Vendor Partner of the EDA.”

Craig Breinholt of Mountain West and VP of the EDA added, “To be sure, business is still tough and will be getting tougher. We think with the EDA we are adding value to our Vendor Partner’s ability to plan, execute and achieve goals. Our distributor members are experiencing the same,” Breinholt added. “The EDA will likely add at least one new Vendor Partner and one new distributor member before the end of January.”

Visit www.elitedistributoralliance.com and www.voxxintl.com for more.

