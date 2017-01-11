Sony 12 Volt Upgrades Distribution Partners and Territory for Better Retailer Service

TAMPA, FL (01.12.2017) – Sony has redefined its territorial boundaries and added several new 12 Volt focused distribution partners to more effectively cover the United States, better serve its retailers with timely product delivery, more training, and expertise in the field.

“Adding these business partners on the distribution channel helps our independent retailer channel by providing them the best option for purchasing our product across the entire country, while helping us protect our online representation, pricing, and margins.” said Rick Kojan, National Sales Manager for Sony Car Audio.

New Sony Distribution Partners & Territories

MRI Premium Distribution Services (New York state, New England)

Murfco (Southern California, Arizona, Southern Nevada, Hawaii)

AM Merchandising (Northern California, Northern Nevada)

Mid-State Distributing & CPS Distributors Inc. (shared territory in Iowa, Nebraska)

Training events are being scheduled with all distributors, and there will be an intense focus on re-educating retailers across the country on Sony technologies and the product line, as well as techniques to sell the products and features effectively. In addition, the Sony 12 Volt Tech Line is dedicated to helping retailers who need assistance on sales or installation tips, and can be reached at 855-SONY-12V (855-766-9128).

Sony Car Audio recently displayed in the North Hall at CES 2017, with a focus on the new XAV-AX100 Car Play / Android Auto head unit, as well as other new products staged for release over the next few months.

Contact Rick Kojan at rick.kojan@am.sony.com or Anthony Tozzi at anthony.tozzi@actionlink.com for more information about our distribution strategy or about our new products.

Visit www.sonymobile.com for more.

