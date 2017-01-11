2017 Wholesale House Spring Catalog is in the Mail

It might be the middle of a cold winter, but the hot Spring TWH catalog is here.

At 528 pages, the latest and largest edition ever is filled with new products that add to their existing lines and new 12-volt brands that include Sundown, Incriminator, Crux, Winjet and more. TWH continues to diversify and the new catalog features many of their new brands including SOG, Coldsteel, Case, Holosun, Telesteps, Wagner, and Bond with more in the works.

“When it comes to the TWH catalog, our marketing and purchasing teams join forces to assemble an all-encompassing selling tool filled with a wide variety of products at industry leading prices. We are always excited when the skids of new catalogs arrive and can’t wait to share it with our newest partners and longtime loyal dealers,” commented Hillary Carnahan, Director of Marketing.

The Spring 2017 catalog continues to showcase car audio and accessories like no other. It’s organized and convenient for their dealers not only for the product images, specs and pricing, but also because it has everything a dealer needs from selling to installation, including the American International installation guide.

President Mark Yoder reflected on the arrival of the new catalog saying, “The arrival of the catalog is always something to look forward to. The dealers love getting it in their hands and flipping through page after page of great images, information, and not to mention new skus and product lines.”

Car audio, sound and accessories have always been the primary product lines TWH has offered and will continue to be the focus of the business. But with a strong foundation in distribution, the opportunities to diversify have opened up the ability to introduce new lines to their current dealers while expanding their dealer base with new partnerships. Online sales have sky rocketed over the past few years and TWH has been there to support their dealers with industry leading 12-volt product and new product categories that help both TWH and their dealers diversify.

Visit twhouse.com and sign up to receive emails to stay up to date on all new products that arrive at both of their locations in Ohio and Florida.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

