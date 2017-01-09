New JVC Digital Media Receiver Entertains and Informs With Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.10.2017) – JVC Mobile Entertainment is introducing its first double-DIN multimedia receiver sans CD at the 2017 CES. With the inclusion of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the KW-M730BT is designed to accommodate owners of an iPhone or Android-based smartphone who use their devices for everything from streaming and stored media to turn-by-turn navigation.

“Smartphone warriors don’t just use their phones for music,” said Hazim Jainoor, marketing manager for the JVC Mobile Entertainment brand. “They use them to find great places to eat, take meetings, stay in touch over text and get the latest sports scores. We designed the KW-M730BT to deliver a seamless transition from walking down the street to getting behind the wheel.”

The KW-M730BT features JVC’s new flat-face design which better integrates with newer dashboards. It also carries the EL KAMELEON moniker, showing only a flat, blank screen when turned off to deter theft. The 6.8-inch clear resistive touch panel makes app and source selection more responsive and less distracting. The unit also includes a virtual viewing adjustment feature that offsets angled installations by digitally changing the viewing angle so it appears straight to the driver. For safety, a rear-view camera can be added and the screen will automatically switch to its view when the vehicle is in reverse gear.

For the driver, the KW-M730BT is compatible with most steering wheel audio controls. With the JVC Remote smartphone app available from the App Store or Google Play, passengers can also operate the receiver, view sources and make audio adjustments from a compatible smartphone connected via Bluetooth. A wirelessly connected iPhone enables Siri Eyes Free support to let users get information and perform functions using only voice commands. A wireless remote control can also be purchased to use with the system.

In addition to its Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, the KW-M730BT acts as a hub for a variety of entertainment options. Smartphones and storage media can connect through two available USB ports which also charge select devices. It is SiriusXM ready and connects to the SiriusXM Connect SXV300 satellite radio tuner (subscription required; sold separately) providing users with more than 175 channels of music, sports and talk.

The KW-M730BT will also connect up to two smartphones simultaneously via Bluetooth to make hands-free phone calls and play stored or streaming content. For safer use, users can control popular streaming services Pandora Radio, iHeartRadio and Spotify directly from the receiver interface.

The KW-M730BT enables audio to be tailored to the vehicle interior and listening preferences of the driver. The 13-band equalizer carries 12 presets for most music types. Built in amplification (50 watts x 4) makes the receiver an easy upgrade for most standard audio systems, and high- and low-pass filters allow easy connection to external amplifiers with three sets of four-volt pre-amplified outputs.

The KW-M730BT’s audio processors can accommodate several audio file formats—most significant of which are 192kHz /24-bit Hi-Res Audio and FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec)—and its Sound Adjustment suite works with the entire system to enhance sound quality and optimize the listening stage. For video content, additional outputs enable connection to rear-seat video systems, and front and rear sources can be individually selected.

The KW-M730BT will ship in February with a suggested retail price of $500. For more information, visit mobile.jvc.com

