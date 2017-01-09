Dual Electronics Intros Its First Marine Media Center and New Sea-Worthy Audio Receivers, Speakers and Amplifiers

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.10.2017) – Dual Electronics Corporation has introduced 15 new marine audio electronics. A first time for Dual: marine media center and wakeboard tower speakers are joined by four new audio receivers, five receiver and speakers combo packs, one amplifier, two pairs of speakers, and a subwoofer. All models will be on display during the 2017 International CES in Booth 3721 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 5-8, 2017. All products will ship by February 2017.

“Our new line of marine audio electronics provides many ways to maximize the boater’s audio experience,” said Jim Braun, President and CEO, Dual Electronics Corp. “This year we are particularly excited about the new marine media center featuring a 3-zone speaker control, which is as convenient and powerful as some home media centers,” added Braun.

First for Dual – a Hide-Away Marine Media Center

Dual’s first Marine Media Center (MMC36BT, MSRP: $269.99) is a powerful multi-function digital media receiver for boats and RVs. It features built-in Bluetooth connectivity for audio streaming (A2DP) with ID3 tag, AM/FM/WB tuner, direct USB control for iPod/iPhone devices, and a USB input for playback and charging (2.1A, 5V DC). It also offers 3-zone speaker control with programmable turn-on volume, so that everyone on a boat can enjoy music at the volume level they prefer. The three individual speaker zones are powered by a built-in 480-Watt amplifier delivering 60 Watts per channel (60Watts x 8). Other features include seven selectable EQ curves, 4V preamp outputs, zero current draw memory back-up, low battery indicator and a rear camera input (RCA). All the electronics, including the amplifier, are housed in a compact, black box that can be conveniently mounted out of sight, protected from the elements.

A separate 3.7” x 5.4” controller gives access to all functions of the media center. It features a 3” TFT full-color LCD, and connects to the black box with a 17-foot DIN cable. The controller can be mounted in-dash or any other convenient location. The controller is IPX6 waterproof, ASTM B117 salt spray exposure compliant, and ASTM D4329 UV exposure compliant, which makes it ideal for marine and RV applications. A free app is available for both Apple and Android devices, allowing the user to conveniently control the MMC, via Bluetooth, from their smartphone.

Gauge-Hole Mechless Receivers

Two new mechless receivers fit standard 3” gauge-hole openings in the boat’s console: MGH37BT (MSRP: $219.99) and MGH17BT (MSRP: $129.99). The MGH37BT model boasts a full graphic 3” LCD, direct USB control for iPod/iPhone devices and control of the Pandora radio app on an iPhone, built-in Bluetooth, AM/FM tuner with 7-channel NOAA weather band, zero current draw, memory retention, low battery indicator, and a 7-band EQ. Both models are IPX6 waterproof, ASTM B117 salt spray exposure compliant, and ASTM D4329 UV exposure compliant.

Built-in Bluetooth in All Receivers

All nine new receivers (two gauge-hole, two standalone and five in the combo packs) feature built-in Bluetooth technology. The gauge-hole receivers offer audio streaming and player control profiles (A2DP & AVRCP), while the rest of CD and mechless models also add HFP profile for hands-free calling from Bluetooth connected devices. This allows the user to conveniently integrate their smartphones and other media devices into the boat’s audio system, while keeping the devices hidden and protected from possible water splashes.

Built for Marine Use

The MMC36BT Marine Media Center, and the MGH37BT and MGH17BT gauge-hole receivers are IPX6 waterproof, ASTM B117 salt spray exposure compliant, and ASTM D4329 UV exposure compliant. All single DIN receivers include removable silicone covers to protect front panel 3.5mm AUX inputs from water splashes and debris, while the faceplate and other exposed elements are injection-molded using high-temperature UV-resistant resins to prevent weathering and breakdown from the sun. The chassis is wrapped in a tough, dirt and moisture-resistant layer of PET (polyethylene) while electrophoretically deposited paint (EDP) is applied to the chassis offering additional protection against corrosion. To protect the internal components, a transparent coating is applied to all circuit boards surfaces to guard against dust, corrosion and condensation – all to ensure maximum durability in marine and other outdoor environments.

Amplifiers and Speakers

The new 5-channel Class D marine amplifier (DMA5600, MSRP: $249.99) offers 600 Watts of peak power, ultra slim design, and is IP66 waterproof.

Dual’s first 8”, 2-way wakeboard tower speakers (DMW807, MSRP: $229.99) feature 25mm titanium dome tweeters and blue illumiNITE LED lighting. Two new pairs of 2-way speakers: the 6.5” DMS6516 (MSRP: $89.99), and the 8” DMS8027 (MSRP: $159.99), as well as the 10”, 1500-Watt subwoofer (DM1016S, MSRP: $139.99) also feature illumiNITE technology providing an attractive blue glow for a contemporary look.

Visit www.dualav.com for more.

