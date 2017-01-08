DOW Electronics Promotes Dave Elkin to Senior Vice President

TAMPA, FL (01.09.2017) – DOW Electronics announced today that Dave Elkin has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales and Product Management. The Sales, Marketing, and Purchasing groups for the company will now report to Elkin.

Elkin joined the company in 1995 as a sales representative. Focusing first on the satellite TV side of the business, Elkin’s role grew from sales representative to sales manager. As the company diversified its product offerings, his role expanded to cover sales across the whole company, rising to his most recent position as vice president of sales.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to unify the goals of our marketing, sales and purchasing departments to maximize our effectiveness for our customers and vendors. We will show our customers the value that DOW brings as a true partner, continuing our high level of customer service and efficient product distribution.” -Dave Elkin

“With over twenty years of experience in sales and product procurement, we couldn’t think of a better person to serve as our Senior Vice President of Sales and Product Management,” added president and chief operating officer, John Yodzis.

For more info, visit www.dowelectronics.com or call 1-800-627-2900.

