CES 2017 Is in the Books

CES 2017 is in the books. Check out action from the LVCC and across Vegas. Over 50 12voltBite posts so far…

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.09.2017) – CES Number 50 is in the books. Running from Thursday January 5th, until Sunday the 8th, CES 2017 drew a huge U.S and International audience to see the latest products from the minds of high tech consumer electronics developers. The Las Vegas Conventions Center, and associated venues across Las Vegas, were filled with attendees checking out the latest CE “must haves”.

The North Hall in the LVCC, long the home of 12volt exhibitors, saw an increase in the number automobile companies exhibiting. Other product categories also occupied much of the North Hall. Off site activities drew many 12volt dealers to meetings at non-CES venues including the Hard Rock, Palms and Orleans Hotel.

See over 50 posts highlighting activity of 12volt companies on Instagram using #12vnn_ces2017. Many more posts will be made in the coming days and weeks related to 12volt companies in Vegas.

ces17-bite2

Z Marketing was named CRUX Interfacing Solutions “Rep Firm of the Year 2016”. Firm principal Steve Zanki learned of the award from Mike Beyersdoerfer in the CRUX booth.

ces17-bite3

Team PowerBass had a strong CES 2017. Pictured (LtoR) Erik Harbour, Mario Bugarin, Yuliana Munoz, Dave Myers, Richard Prieto. Steven Bach and Jeff Falk.

ces17-bite5

Bruno Berg, OPUS Marketing, was named Kicker Rep of the Year – Eastern Region. Matt Matheson, Kicker Eastern Regional, presented the award in the Kicker booth in the North Hall at CES 2017.

ces17-bite4

The Sound-Off Competition scene was the topic of conversation as this trio – dB DragRacing’s Wayne Harris, IASCA’s Paul Papadeas and Steve MECA’s Steve Stern visited in the North Hall at CES 2017.

What’s next for year now that the curtain has dropped on CES2017? 12volt retailers are faced with considerable challenges to generate traffic into their brick and mortar locations. Those challenges continue to be compounded by the growth of online sales and general lack of consumer awareness of in-vehicle infotainment, connectivity, safety and collision avoidance products.

Companies at all levels across the 12volt industry must embrace a digital, social media based, approach to creating consumers awareness and interest where the rubber meets the road – the independent specialty 12volt retailers.

XFIRE is showing a wide selection of new products at CES 2017. The introduction of the new DSP PRO is a highlight in the North Hall Booth 3125. See XFIRE at CES 2017.

(LtoR) Ryan Klein – Western Regional, Gavin Doll – G7 Sound UK Distributor, with Larry Frederick and Bob Chanthavongsa from HQ. This news update from the 12volt Central Studios.

The RE Audio booth, 7534, drew attention as soon as CES 2017 open Thursday morning. The SmartCar featured an eye-popping installation of the latest RE Audio gear.

Cadence is displaying a wide range of new products at CES 2017. The introduction of the Magma Series Subwoofers and QR Series Amplifiers is drawing raves in booth 3115 North Hall.

Again, Happy New Year to all in the 12volt industry in the U.S. and around the world.

Browse hashtag #12vnn_ces2017 to see more than 50 12VoltBite videos covering CES 2017.

