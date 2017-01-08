CES 2017 Is in the Books

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.09.2017) – CES Number 50 is in the books. Running from Thursday January 5th, until Sunday the 8th, CES 2017 drew a huge U.S and International audience to see the latest products from the minds of high tech consumer electronics developers. The Las Vegas Conventions Center, and associated venues across Las Vegas, were filled with attendees checking out the latest CE “must haves”.

The North Hall in the LVCC, long the home of 12volt exhibitors, saw an increase in the number automobile companies exhibiting. Other product categories also occupied much of the North Hall. Off site activities drew many 12volt dealers to meetings at non-CES venues including the Hard Rock, Palms and Orleans Hotel.

See over 50 posts highlighting activity of 12volt companies on Instagram using #12vnn_ces2017. Many more posts will be made in the coming days and weeks related to 12volt companies in Vegas.

What’s next for year now that the curtain has dropped on CES2017? 12volt retailers are faced with considerable challenges to generate traffic into their brick and mortar locations. Those challenges continue to be compounded by the growth of online sales and general lack of consumer awareness of in-vehicle infotainment, connectivity, safety and collision avoidance products.

Companies at all levels across the 12volt industry must embrace a digital, social media based, approach to creating consumers awareness and interest where the rubber meets the road – the independent specialty 12volt retailers.

Again, Happy New Year to all in the 12volt industry in the U.S. and around the world.

Browse hashtag #12vnn_ces2017 to see more than 50 12VoltBite videos covering CES 2017.

