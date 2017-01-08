Advanced Marketing to Exit the Full-Line Distribution Business

IRVING, CA (01.09.2017) – Advanced Marketing is exiting their core full-line wholesale distribution business. They will now exclusively focus on further developing the elettromedia-USA brand.

Phil Bolden, Co-president said, “Our eight-year partnership with elettromedia-Italy has extraordinary opportunity. We need to devote more time and resources to this amazing brand. Our dealers love it.”

Rob Wempe, VP joined our team five years ago. Rob has provided the leadership to increase sales over 100%. The dealer base also doubled. The Mesa Group has been a most valued partner and strong supporter. We see a lot more opportunity in our future. We are positioned to bring our dealers more products, programs and services to help them prosper.

Rob Wempe said, “I’ve hired Jeff Peters and Sean Reid as co-managers to help us grow our sales and dealer base. Both of these men have extensive industry experience and will make an immediate contribution.”

Steve Bolden, Co-president said, “We’ve had some of the best manufacturing partners helping us build our full-line, premier distributorship. We thank

Sony, Pioneer along with a host of ancillary brands who have worked with us to serve our dealers. We wish the very best to our dealers who have helped our company and associates over the past thirty-three years. Thank you.”

For any questions and additional information, contact Phil or Steve Bolden at elettromedia-USA. Visit www.elettromedia-usa.com for more.

