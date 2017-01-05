Directed Introduces First Rechargeable 2-Way Long-Range Transmitter

VISTA, CA (01.05.2017) – Directed has unveiled its newest innovation with the new rechargeable 2-way long-range LED remotes in the Viper, Clifford, Python, and Automate brands.

Directed was able to incorporate rechargeable lithium ion technology into their new remotes without sacrificing the industry-leading range and performance they are known for. Still the thinnest 2-way long-range LED remotes available, these remotes feature audio/visual low-power alerts, and offer the same modern design, lightweight feel, and durability as previous models.

“Consumers will love the fact that there are no more batteries to buy and replace,” said James Turner, Senior Vice President of Product Development and Engineering at Directed. “These new remotes use any standard micro-usb charging cable, and are fully charged in less than an hour, with a full charge lasting more than six months.”

The new rechargeable remote transmitters are available in the following part numbers:

7857V Viper Rechargeable 2-Way 5-Button LED Remote

7857X Clifford Rechargeable 2-Way 5-Button LED Remote

7857P Python Rechargeable 2-Way 5-Button LED Remote

7857A Automate Rechargeable 2-Way 5-Button LED Remote

Visit www.directed.com for more.

