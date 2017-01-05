Directed DS4 Digital System Named CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree

VISTA, CA (01.05.2017) – Directed has been named a CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree for their new DS4 Digital Systems. Products entered in this prestigious program are judged by a preeminent panel of independent industrial designers, independent engineers and members of the trade media to honor outstanding design and engineering in cutting edge consumer electronics products across 28 product categories.

The new DS4 Digital Systems feature four key technologies that are integrated into one single and powerful device. Remote start, security, interface, and Bluetooth all work together seamlessly with the vehicle’s existing systems to enable a connected-car experience like no other. DS4 utilizes the latest technologies to simplify the installation process of an extremely complex system and provide extended functionality.

“DS4 is the first fusion of these four key mobile technologies,” said James Turner, Senior Vice President of Product Development and Engineering for Directed. “It features a smart ecosystem for certified installers. Auto-lookup of vehicle firmware, simplified installation docs, and system configuration at your fingertips. DS4 is the solution that fits any vehicle that comes your way and, with feature-rich vehicle firmware and OEM fit t-harnesses, your installation times are cut by up to 75%.”

With DS4 comes DirectLink, a new proprietary wireless programming connection between the service technician and the system module in the vehicle via the integrated Bluetooth technology, further reducing errors and installation time. DS4 Digital Systems also provide FREE near-range smartphone control for consumers when paired with the FREE Directed SmartStart mobile app.

DS4 Digital Systems have all new universal D2D 2.0 peripheral connections on one side of the module and all vehicle connections on the opposite side, resulting in an easier and cleaner installation. The embedded interface supports more than 7,000 vehicles, and the DS4+ modules also feature 5 high-current relays to support remote start functions on all vehicles.

DS4 Digital Systems offer new and exciting features that will drive consumers into authorized retailers, and this configurable and expandable inventory reduces cost. DS4 provides faster installations which means more vehicles through the bay, increasing profits. The available and optional shock sensor/tilt sensor/temperature sensor allows DS4 Digital Systems to provide ultimate protection for the vehicle.

DS4 Digital Systems are available in the Viper, AstroStart, and Automate brands.

Directed has redefined the industry once again with the new DS4 Digital Systems, connecting you to the future of digital remote start and security.

The prestigious CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, the producer of CES 2017, the global gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies, and have been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.

Directed’s DS4 Digital Systems will be displayed at CES 2017, which runs January 5-8, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Entries are evaluated on their engineering, aesthetic and design qualities, intended use/function and user value, unique/novel features present and how the design and innovation of the product directly compares to other products in the marketplace.

Products chosen as CES Innovation Honorees reflect innovative design and engineering in some of the most cutting edge tech products and services coming to market.

CES 2017 Innovation Honoree products are featured on CES.tech/Innovation, which lists product categories, as well as each product name, manufacturer information, description, photo and URL.

Visit www.directed.com for more.

