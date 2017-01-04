One Dealer Will Win a Harley-Davidson as Prize of the DAS Dealer Sweepstakes

PALMYRA, PA (01.04.2016) – DAS Companies, Inc., is kicking off the new year with an exciting Dealer Sweepstakes announcement. A new Harley-Davidson Iron 883 motorcycle will be the coveted prize of the DAS Dealer Sweepstakes promotion starting January 5th through May 1, 2017. The Iron 883 will be prominently featured at the DAS Consumer Electronics Dealer Show at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, April 4-5, 2017. The Sweepstakes is available for DAS Consumer Electronics dealers only.

“This Sweepstakes will be a very exciting promotion to kick off the new year for the CE industry,” stated Rex Berfield, National Sales Manager, DAS Companies, Inc. “We strive to build our partner relationships every day. I feel this exciting promotion gives all our dealers an opportunity to stay engaged and have a chance to win a new Harley-Davidson.”

The DAS Consumer Electronics Dealer Show, held in Atlantic City, NJ, is one of the largest consumer electronics distributor shows on the East Coast. The prized motorcycle will be displayed on the main floor during the show. Drawing for the prize will be held by a third party company, U.S. Sweepstakes, May 24th, 2017.

Dealers should contact their DAS Sales Representative for details on entry into the Sweepstakes, 1-800-233-7009.

Visit www.dasinc.com for more.

