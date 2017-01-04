Kicker Makes Huge Updates in Unveiling of Incomparable KX-Series Amplifiers

STILLWATER, OK (01.05.2017) – KICKER Performance Audio has released the brand new KX-Series Power Amplifier line – nine powerful new amplifiers that will be available at Authorized KICKER Dealers in-store and online late first quarter.

The KX-Series Amplifier line features a bevy of additional features for 2017, the first of which is one-Ohm stability. Available on five KXA.1 mono models and the subwoofer section of the ingenious five-channel KXA800.5, the feature will allow for even more subwoofer configurations to be available to the consumer.

To optimize subwoofer performance, KX-Series Amplifiers are also equipped with KickEQ+ variable 18dB bass boost, plus a variable 24dB subsonic filter with adjustable frequency control. Mono models will also include a full range RCA pass-through for easy system expansion.

The new KXARC wireless Bluetooth LE remote will come standard with mono and five-channel amplifiers. The remote will offer a convenient way to monitor and change vital controls on the amplifier any time, without the need for long wire runs between the amp and controller. Features like gain, bass boost, SHOCwave bass restoration, and signal clip are now easily monitored from anywhere in the vehicle. A single remote will control as many as four KX-Series mono or five-channel amps simultaneously.

All KX-Series Amplifiers will also include a special gain control with built-in clip indication light, making amplifier optimization easier than ever before. KICKER has also integrated updated FIT2 (Fail-safe Integration Technology) into KX-Series amps, ensuring a flexible, noise-free signal from virtually any radio – even smart radios – without the additional expense of a line-out converter or the worry of selecting the incorrect line level during amplifier setup.

Also new for 2017, KX-Series Amps come housed in black anodized aluminum, lit with a red LED light pipe along the top. All audio controls are mounted on the side of the unit, behind a sealable door. The controls are easily accessed, during or after the installation, even when mounted under a seat or on top of an enclosure.

Visit www.kicker.com for more.

